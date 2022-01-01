Eric Teel comes to WFAE with more than 30 years of public radio programming experience across a wide variety of formats.

Prior to his arrival in Charlotte, Teel served as program director for Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) in southern Oregon, overseeing a 26-station broadcast network with three unique program offerings — news, classical music and new music discovery. During that time, Teel managed JPR’s award-winning newsroom, contributed stories to NPR, and produced a pair of feature-length broadcast specials carried nationwide. He also helped design and build a pair of broadcast facilities, and participated in the restoration and renovation of a historic performance venue in northern California.

Before his time in Oregon, Teel worked as music director for a public radio station in the Midwest, hosted a live sports call-in program and even dipped a toe into the top-40 music world for a brief time. Teel’s music roots stretch back to childhood, with expertise in everything from classical music to contemporary indie rock. He’s a regular contributor to NPR Music and was the creator and host of a popular podcast called JPR Live Sessions, which featured over 600 live studio performances with musical artists ranging from north African Touareg desert rockers to mezzo-sopranos from the Metropolitan Opera.

When not at work, Teel can be found enjoying live music, exploring the bike trails of North Carolina, or watching his favorite sports teams with his wife and three shelter dogs.