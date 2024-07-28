The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
A long-serving Charlotte doctor shares what he believes should be the guiding principle of medicine
Dr. Jerry Jones was the first Black gastroenterologist in Charlotte, and one of the very first in the country. As a child, his daughter saw how the community supported and respected her father for the work he did.
Now retired after a lengthy career, Dr. Jones shared his thoughts on how, for the good of society, modern medicine should always be a team effort.
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.