A long-serving Charlotte doctor shares what he believes should be the guiding principle of medicine

Dr. Jerry Jones was the first Black gastroenterologist in Charlotte, and one of the very first in the country. As a child, his daughter saw how the community supported and respected her father for the work he did.

Now retired after a lengthy career, Dr. Jones shared his thoughts on how, for the good of society, modern medicine should always be a team effort.

