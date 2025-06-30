Sparse crowd turns out for FIFA Club World Cup match in Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium played host Saturday to the first of two knockout round matches of the FIFA Club World Cup.

A relatively sparse crowd of 26,000 braved the 90-degree gametime heat, and a nearly two-hour weather delay to cheer on Portugese side Benfica, and London's Chelsea F.C. After a late penalty sent the game to extra time, Chelsea scored three goals in the extra period, and will now move on to face Brazilian squad Palmeiras in the quarterfinals on July 4 in Philadephia.

On Monday, Inter Milan faces another Brazilian team, Fluminense, in Charlotte's final game as a Club World Cup host.