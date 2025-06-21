Charlotte to host opening matches of FIFA Club World Cup

Charlotte will host the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium — the first time the international tournament is being held in the U.S.

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid will face off against Mexico’s C.F. Pachuca at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Then on Tuesday, Portuguese club Benfica will take on Bayern Munich, the 34-time German champion.

Jill Ellis, Chief Football Officer for FIFA and former U.S. Women’s National Team coach, says the stakes are high.

“They’re playing for not just massive prize money — over a billion dollars ... but that opportunity to say, ‘I can be a world champion,’” Ellis told reporters in advance of the tournament.

Local officials expect an influx of international fans and a significant boost to the local economy. Community advocates nationwide have also raised alarms about possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence at matches.

In a now-deleted social media post, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents would be "suited and booted" to provide security at a FIFA match in Miami this Saturday, according to The New York Times.

CBP representatives have told Charlotte media outlets including The Charlotte Observer and Queen City News that agents are not scheduled to work at any FIFA matches in Charlotte this month.

The Club World Cup brings together champion clubs from around the globe — including Europe, South America, and North America — to compete for the title of world’s best club team. The final will be held next month.