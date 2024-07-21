© 2024 WFAE

StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

A father and daughter discuss the challenges she had finding her place as a Charlotte transplant

WFAE | By Eric Teel
Published July 21, 2024 at 4:32 AM EDT
StoryCorps
Inika Naggapan, left, and her father Dr. Ramu Naggapan shared a conversation at StoryCorps about the transition to living in Charlotte and creating a new sense of home.

Every year, thousands of people move to the Charlotte region, and each one of them tries to find their place, their new community. 

It's a topic Dr. Ramu Naggapan and his daughter, Inika, know intimately. After moving here from California when Inika was in middle school, it took some time to recalibrate and discover what it means to feel "home."

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.
Race & Equity
Eric Teel
Eric Teel comes to WFAE with more than 30 years of public radio programming experience across a wide variety of formats.
