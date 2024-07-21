A father and daughter discuss the challenges she had finding her place as a Charlotte transplant

Every year, thousands of people move to the Charlotte region, and each one of them tries to find their place, their new community.

It's a topic Dr. Ramu Naggapan and his daughter, Inika, know intimately. After moving here from California when Inika was in middle school, it took some time to recalibrate and discover what it means to feel "home."

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.