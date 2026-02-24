In North Carolina's U.S. Senate GOP primary, contenders try to topple Trump-endorsed candidate

When U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced his decision not to seek re-election last year, all attention immediately turned to President Donald Trump, whose endorsement was widely expected to be decisive in a Republican primary to replace the two-term senator.

Within weeks, Trump had endorsed someone he and North Carolina elected officials know well: Michael Whatley, a former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party who was serving as chair of the Republican National Committee at the time.

The key question was whether a Trump endorsement would be enough for Republican voters in North Carolina to coalesce around Whatley. And during the March 3 primary, those voters will have options, with former JAG officer Don Brown and former state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow among seven candidates on the GOP ballot.

A January poll from left-leaning Carolina Forward indicates that Whatley holds a significant lead in the race. Of those polled, 46% of registered Republicans said they preferred Whatley in a primary, with 4% saying they preferred each of Brown and Morrow.

"No polling has any of the other candidates coming within even spitting distance of Michael Whatley. So it really appears to be a question of margins much more so than a question of who emerges victorious," Chris Cooper, the director of Western Carolina's Haire Institute for Public Policy, said in an interview.

The winner of the race is expected to face former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is easily the most prominent Democrat seeking the U.S. Senate seat, in November's general election.

U.S. Senate candidate Don Brown

The candidates

Don Brown: Brown is a retired U.S. Navy JAG officer who has recently practiced law in pursuit of a bevy of conservative causes. Brown has worked as a defense lawyer for several people who were convicted after storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, securing a pardon for at least one client.

He initially entered the Senate race to offer a grassroots alternative to Tillis and has stayed in it as the same to Whatley. In 2024, Brown unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in the 8th Congressional District, losing to current U.S. Rep. Mark Harris.

A number of right-wing figures have endorsed Brown, including former Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, election-denying attorney Sidney Powell and former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Michele Morrow: The 2024 GOP candidate for the state superintendent was a final-day entry into the Senate race. In a way, Morrow is trying to upset a candidate widely seen as the favorite in the same way that she defeated incumbent State Superintendent Catherine Truitt in the 2024 primary.

After winning the primary, Morrow went on to lose in the general election to Mo Green, a Democrat. Morrow also unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Wake County School Board in 2022.

Morrow, a frequent critic of what she sees as liberal policies in local school districts, has emerged as a right-wing firebrand. That has resulted in a slew of controversial statements, including remarks that prominent Democrats like Cooper and former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden should be executed.

Morrow has raised a number of issues, including overhauling FEMA, restricting mail-in voting and replacing the Affordable Care Act with "market-based solutions" including expanded health savings accounts. She also supports typical GOP policies like cutting regulations and taxes, mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and expanding school choice.

Mitchell Northam / WUNC Michele Morrow, a former Republican nominee for North Carolina's Superintendent of Public Instruction in the 2024 election, is seeking the party's nomination in the 2026 U.S. Senate race.

Michael Whatley: The former Republican National Committee and N.C. Republican Party chairman received Trump's endorsement even before he officially entered the race in the days following Tillis' decision to not seek reelection.

Since then, Whatley has appeared with Trump at rallies in Rocky Mount and on Fort Bragg.

"We are the only candidate in this field that has been asked to run by the president, who has been endorsed by the president, and we are the only candidate that's in a position to be able to beat Roy Cooper next fall because we are focusing very hard on the issues that matter to North Carolina," Whatley told reporters before the Rocky Mount rally.

Whatley said the main issues he is focused on include job creation, lowering prices and community safety.

When Trump visited western North Carolina shortly after returning to the presidency, he said of Helene recovery, "I'd like to put Michael in charge of making sure everything goes well."