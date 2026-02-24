© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Triad hospitals ease visitor restrictions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST
Doctor discussing treatment options with ill patient and masked family members.
Adobe Stock image

Two of the Triad’s largest healthcare providers are easing their masking and visitor policies.

In late December, Cone Health had 150 flu patients in its hospitals. Today, that number is roughly two dozen. With fewer people coming down with the virus, children 12 and under can once again visit patients without restrictions. 

Exceptions do apply, though, for those who are high-risk in cancer centers and emergency departments. Officials still ask visitors with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing to wear a mask.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is also lifting its flu season restrictions that have been in place since December. But those with respiratory symptoms, fever, or rash are advised not to visit.

The easing of visitor restrictions at both health care systems begins at 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Health
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford