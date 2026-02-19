U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper talks affordability in Greensboro on campaign trail

Former Governor and current Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper stopped in Greensboro on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on rising health care costs.

Cooper joined a panel of local physicians and a Medicaid recipient at Providence Baptist Church. The conversation focused largely on rising premium costs and the impact the “One Big Beautiful Bill” had on Medicaid coverage.

Recently released federal data shows enrollment in the Affordable Care Act decreased by 22 percent in North Carolina this year. It comes after Congress failed to pass an extension for enhanced premium tax credits.

Cooper says his bipartisan success in passing Medicaid expansion in the state shows he’s equipped to tackle health care in Washington.

“I worked with the Republican General Assembly to help create 640,000 new, better-paying jobs in our state. I worked with them to help provide paid parental leave for state employees," Cooper says. "I think it's critical for a U.S. senator to put the people before politics.”

Cooper’s running for the open seat left by Sen. Tom Tillis, who isn’t seeking reelection. On the Republican ballot, early polling shows Trump-endorsed Michael Whatley leading other GOP candidates.

The primary is March 3.