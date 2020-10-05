-
Dollar Tree Inc. is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.
-
The Town of Matthews will lose the headquarters of retail discounter Family Dollar next year. Dollar Tree, which acquired the retailer three years ago,…
-
The pending merger of Family Dollar Stores and Dollar Tree now appears to be headed toward completion in early July. Matthews-based Family Dollar and…
-
Dollar Tree hopes to finalize its acquisition of Family Dollar by the end of April. Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser outlined the company’s strategy for…
-
The sale of Matthews-based Family Dollar to its rival Dollar Tree could take longer and require more store closures than the companies previously…
-
The Great Recession hobbled the U.S. economy and crushed many businesses, but some companies thrived, including the so-called "dollar" stores.Shoppers…
-
Family Dollar will become part of Virginia-based Dollar Tree. The company’s shareholders this morning approved the $8.5 billion deal. The vote ends a…
-
Family Dollar saw its first quarter earnings drop significantly. The Matthews-based discount retailer said Thursday the period was a “very challenging”…
-
Highway 74 Closer After Traffic Fatality Highway 74 is still closed in Monroe near CMC-Union. A section of the road has been shut down in both directions…
-
The discount chain Dollar General officially launched a hostile takeover bid for Matthews-based rival Family Dollar today. Ten miles up the road, banana…