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CVS Health invests $2.24 million in west Charlotte health initiative

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
LISC Charlotte's Ralphine Caldwell announces a new partnership with CVS Health at First Baptist Church West on Wed, Feb. 18, 2026.
Julian Berger
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WFAE
LISC Charlotte's Ralphine Caldwell announces a new partnership with CVS Health at First Baptist Church West on Wed, Feb. 18, 2026.

CVS Health announced Tuesday it will invest more than $2.2 million to expand access to community-based health care and healthy food in Charlotte’s Historic West End.

The funding will support a new CVS Health “Health Zone” in west Charlotte, with the investment going to the Westside Wellness Collab, a coalition of local groups led by LISC Charlotte.

The effort aims to connect residents with services such as primary care, mobile health clinics and fresh food, while also helping people manage chronic health conditions in an area long affected by limited grocery access and other health disparities.

Ralphine Caldwell of LISC Charlotte says the goal is to help longtime residents stay in the community and thrive.

“It’s a great way for us to be able to take care of those that have lived in this community for many years, but we want them to continue to live in this community and really excel and thrive,” Caldwell said.

The program will run over the next three years and is based at First Baptist Church West in McCrorey Heights.

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Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger