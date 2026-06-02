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Mecklenburg County Public Health reports fewer overdoses, more Narcan

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:59 PM EDT
Narcan is a life-saving nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses in minutes. The local group Queen City Harm Reduction distributes the drug for free from its location on Eastway Drive.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Narcan is a life-saving nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses in minutes. The Mecklenburg Public Health Department has increased the drug's distribution by 321% since 2023.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, can prevent overdoses by temporarily blocking the effects of opioids on the body.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department says naloxone distribution has more than quadrupled since 2023. The result? A 22% decrease in opioid overdose–related medic calls since 2024.

Increased naloxone distribution is part of Mecklenburg’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A), a five-year cooperative agreement funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that helps local jurisdictions combat the opioid crisis.

The Mecklenburg County website identifies OD2A prevention strategies, including linkage to and retention in care, harm reduction, and enhancing clinician and health system best practices.

Residents can request free naloxone kits from the county’s public health website.

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Health Mecklenburg County public healthNarcan
Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati