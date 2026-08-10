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Federal aid now available for NC businesses impacted by drought

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published August 10, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
A dry agricultural field
Adobe stock photo
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Businesses impacted by the recent drought are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer low-interest loans beginning March 15, 2027.

Up to $2 million in assistance will be available to small businesses, private nonprofits, faith-based organizations and small agricultural entities.

Eligible counties in North Carolina include Forsyth, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes. In Virginia, loans will be offered to business owners in Carroll, Patrick, and Grayson counties.

Applications are available at sba.gov/disaster or by calling the SBA customer service center. The deadline is March 10.

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Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff