Federal aid now available for NC businesses impacted by drought

Businesses impacted by the recent drought are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer low-interest loans beginning March 15, 2027.

Up to $2 million in assistance will be available to small businesses, private nonprofits, faith-based organizations and small agricultural entities.

Eligible counties in North Carolina include Forsyth, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes. In Virginia, loans will be offered to business owners in Carroll, Patrick, and Grayson counties.

Applications are available at sba.gov/disaster or by calling the SBA customer service center. The deadline is March 10.