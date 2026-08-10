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Part of Little Sugar Creek Greenway temporarily closes near Atrium Health’s main campus

WFAE | By Palmer Magri
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:46 PM EDT
New section of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
New section of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway

Part of one of Charlotte’s most popular greenways will temporarily close starting today.

The closure near Atrium Health’s main campus is expected to last through Friday, Aug. 28. About one-quarter mile of trail will be closed. The detour includes greenway trail, sidewalks and one crossing at East Morehead Street.

A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spokesperson told WFAE that Atrium Health is completing wall repairs and grading and erosion improvements near East Morehead Street.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation

The affected stretch is part of a 1-mile section of Little Sugar Creek Greenway that reopened in March 2025, after nearly three years of construction. The renovated trail features wider walking paths, a new bridge and improved access points.

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News from the Carolinas Little Sugar Creek GreenwayAtrium Health
Palmer Magri
As WFAE's digital producer, Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics. She's passionate about local news, community-centered reporting, and clear, engaging storytelling — both visual and written.
See stories by Palmer Magri