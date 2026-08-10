Part of Little Sugar Creek Greenway temporarily closes near Atrium Health’s main campus

Part of one of Charlotte’s most popular greenways will temporarily close starting today.

The closure near Atrium Health’s main campus is expected to last through Friday, Aug. 28. About one-quarter mile of trail will be closed. The detour includes greenway trail, sidewalks and one crossing at East Morehead Street.

A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spokesperson told WFAE that Atrium Health is completing wall repairs and grading and erosion improvements near East Morehead Street.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation

The affected stretch is part of a 1-mile section of Little Sugar Creek Greenway that reopened in March 2025, after nearly three years of construction. The renovated trail features wider walking paths, a new bridge and improved access points.