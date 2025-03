A key stretch of greenway has reopened in Charlotte. Mecklenburg County, Atrium Health and Charlotte are set to hold a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning to mark the completion of a 1-mile portion of Little Sugar Creek Greenway that runs alongside the hospital’s campus. The busy creek-side stretch, which had featured narrow paths, was closed for almost three years. The renovated greenway includes wider walking paths, a new bridge, and improved access points.