Bryce Young eager to play as Panthers prepare for Bills preseason matchup

The Carolina Panthers returned to the practice field Sunday as they prepared for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina opened the preseason with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game. This week, head coach Dave Canales said starters will play between 10 and 20 snaps against Buffalo.

Quarterback Bryce Young said Saturday he is looking forward to getting back on the field.

“I’m excited to just be able to go out there with the guys. Any time you get to play football live in the stadium, it’s a privilege,” Young said. “Especially being able to go out there last week. I obviously wasn’t playing, but you get that itch again, so I’m excited. I think it’s a great opportunity for us as well.”

The Panthers will face the Bills in a preseason game Saturday in Buffalo.