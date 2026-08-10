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NEWS BRIEFS

Luke Kuechly inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published August 10, 2026 at 8:27 AM EDT

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

During his induction speech, Kuechly thanked his family, fans and the people he met throughout his football career.

“Your love and support have meant more than you’ll ever know,” Kuechly said. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you for sharing today with me. And most importantly, Keep Pounding.”

Kuechly spent his entire NFL career with the Panthers, playing from 2012 to 2019.

At 35, he is the second-youngest player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sports
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
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