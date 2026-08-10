Luke Kuechly inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

During his induction speech, Kuechly thanked his family, fans and the people he met throughout his football career.

“Your love and support have meant more than you’ll ever know,” Kuechly said. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you for sharing today with me. And most importantly, Keep Pounding.”

Kuechly spent his entire NFL career with the Panthers, playing from 2012 to 2019.

At 35, he is the second-youngest player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.