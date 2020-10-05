Mecklenburg County public health

-
The number of sexually-transmitted infections in Mecklenburg County is increasing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been almost a year since President Trump announced that Mecklenburg would be a target for a national initiative to eradicate new HIV diagnoses and…
Updated 5:29 p.m.Workers began pumping chlorine into water below the rafting channel at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte Wednesday, to…
Mecklenburg County’s health director says one way to possibly curb childhood obesity is to prohibit fast food restaurants from opening near schools. Dr.…
Starting next week, Mecklenburg County’s public health department will once again be run by the county. Carolinas HealthCare System has staffed and…