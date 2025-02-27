Mecklenburg County officials say overdose deaths are rising

Mecklenburg County officials said Thursday there has been a 200% rise in overdose deaths among Black and Hispanic residents.

While deaths among Black and Hispanic residents tripled since 2019, they rose only 14% for white residents in the county. County health officials attributed the rise in overdose deaths to fentanyl being mixed in with street drugs.

The county’s overdose increase is happening in multiple areas and County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said overdose deaths aren't just happening on the streets.

"It's not a homeless issue or a low-income issue because these issues are happening in the wealthier parts of our community as well as the lower-income parts of our community and impacting everyone," he said.

Raynard also said the county has continued to make investments in treatment services for those who are ready to use them.

To combat the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, counties in the state have received funds that will be distributed over nearly two decades.

Mecklenburg County is set to receive $72 million by 2038. The county has already begun using the funds for programs like doubling the amount of Narcan available, through public health kiosks, and safe syringe exchange programs.

