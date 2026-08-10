CMPD Chief Patterson says stricter curfew won't result in 'prison pipeline'

The Charlotte City Council on Monday discussed a proposed 9 p.m. curfew for all people 17 and younger. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police want the stricter curfew to deter “teen takeovers.”

Charlotte’s current curfew says that children 12 and younger have to be home by 10 p.m. Teenagers 13 to 15 can be out until 11.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said that’s too lenient — and that her officers are struggling to contain teen takeovers in places such as Romare Bearden Park uptown and the Broadwalk in University City.

She told council members that the stricter curfew would mostly be used to prevent large groups from gathering.

“Mayor and council: Please hear me clearly when I say that we are not proposing to criminalize our youth,” Patterson said. “We don’t want to criminalize them from being teenagers. We don’t want to have a curfew police; I don’t have the staffing for that. We are not creating a prison pipeline for youth of color.”

The stricter curfew appears to have the support of a majority of council members. Council member Dante Anderson said that most victims of gun violence are Black and brown, and that the curfew could save lives.

But Renee Johnson, JD Mazuera Arias, LaWana Mayfield and Joi Mayo said they’re skeptical and want more safe recreational options for young people.

Council members are expected to take a formal vote on the curfew this fall.