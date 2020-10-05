Mecklenberg County commissioners

-
A county mandate to raise all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff to at least $15 an hour could lead to the loss of 175 jobs, the school board chair told…
-
County commissioners from Gaston and Mecklenburg agreed in principle Wednesday to push for restarting the Mountain Island Lake Marine Commission, which…
-
Hate mail and racist remarks have long been a reality for people in public life – especially for African Americans. But instead of quietly commiserating…
-
Funding for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and a possible property tax increase are among the items likely to generate comments Monday evening during a…
-
Three at-large seats are up for grabs this election on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, which sets the county's budget and policies. Five…
-
The future of a bill to cap county sales tax at 2.5 percent is bleak. This after the House Finance Committee took up the measure earlier this morning.The…
-
On Monday night the Senate Finance Committee debated county sales taxes again.That bill was changed but not in a way that would keep a planned Mecklenburg…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners are planning for a November referendum on a proposal that would raise the county’s sales tax by a quarter of a penny to…