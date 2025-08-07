Mecklenburg Commissioners agree in closed session: Time to end negotiations with Peebles Corp.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners decided in closed session Wednesday to end all negotiations with The Peebles Corporation, which was hired nine years ago to redevelop a big chunk of uptown into a new project called Brooklyn Village. The company hasn’t built a single apartment since the county picked the Florida developer in 2016.

People involved in the discussion Wednesday confirmed the county's decision to WFAE.

Commissioners have been growing increasingly frustrated with Peebles, which they believe is moving the goalposts on what is needed to get Brooklyn Village off the ground, even as other developments boom.

But the clear turning point was when the developer didn’t meet a July 28 contractual deadline to demolish the old Board of Education building uptown.

Peebles had told the county that the presence of asbestos in the building was a “force majeure” event, a legal term for an unforeseen event that makes it impossible to meet contractual requirements. The county responded that the developer’s claim is “meritless.”

That missed milestone led commissioners to unanimously direct staff on Wednesday to walk away from what was supposed to be a $700 million development of stores, office towers and apartments. Brooklyn was a historically Black neighborhood in Second Ward that was demolished in the 1960s as part of federally funded urban renewal projects nationwide. It was replaced with mostly sterile government buildings, some of which sat empty, a little used park, and the county's jail and courthouse.

Peebles has been trying to negotiate with the county over ways to build affordable housing on a 5.5-acre parcel of land it owns near the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center. It appears those talks are over.

That’s according to people who were part of the discussion.

The county’s outside attorney, Womble Bond Dickinson, is expected to relay that message to Peebles in a letter.

It’s likely that years of litigation lie ahead.

Peebles owns one parcel of land, and it could argue it still has the right to buy other pieces of land as part of its 2018 master development agreement with the county.

Earlier this summer, the city of Durham voted to end its relationship with Peebles, which had been hired to redevelop an old police station downtown.



