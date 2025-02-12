© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A closer look at the Brooklyn Village project saga

By Sarah Delia
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:32 PM EST
Mecklenburg County
The Peebles Corp. has proposed building fewer apartments in the first phase of Brooklyn Village.

Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood was a Black community that historians refer to as a “city within a city.” Located in the city’s Second Ward in uptown, Brooklyn was home to Black families from all different backgrounds and included schools, churches, homes, and Black-owned businesses.

But during the 1960s and '70s, Brooklyn fell victim to Charlotte’s first wave of “urban renewal.” The community was razed, resulting in the displacement of over 1,000 families and 200 businesses.

The razing of the Brooklyn community and the displacement of its residents, has remained a difficult and complicated part of Charlotte’s past. Developers say that they are committed to creating a mixed-use development in Second Ward, where the thriving neighborhood once flourished, and have aptly named it Brooklyn Village. But that’s easier said than done.

Development efforts have been ongoing, but there have been twists, turns, and delays along the way. On the next Charlotte Talks, we'll explore how development plans are moving forward in the area, including a new proposal from the developer to add a significant number of affordable-housing units. We also look at the neighborhood’s history and learn more about what revitalizing this area would mean for Black residents of Charlotte.

GUESTS:
Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCity Metro
Elise Franco, Charlotte Business Journal reporter
Greg Jarrell, independent scholar and author of Our Trespasses: White Churches and the Taking of American Neighborhoods. He is a Senior Campaign Organizer in Charlotte for The Redress Movement.

Special thanks to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for access to archival sound. Visit here to learn more about a past Brooklyn oral history project.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
