-
Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday to give Mecklenburg County a 10-year extension to sell Marshall Park to a developer. As part of a land swap in…
-
Charlotte City Council on Monday delayed a vote on whether to give Mecklenburg County a 10-year extension to sell an uptown park to make way for…
-
County Commissioners chose BK Partners to redevelop Brooklyn Village, a one-time economically diverse, African-American community that was razed as part…
-
County Commissioners say they need more time to review three proposals submitted by developers for the redevelopment of Brooklyn Village, a former…
-
Tom Hanchett is thought of as Charlotte’s historian, but his actual title is staff historian for the Levine Museum of the New South in uptown Charlotte.…
-
Long before Charlotte had its crown of skyscrapers, rings of highways and cape of sprawling suburbs, there were two trails that crossed each other in a…
-
For much of the 20th century, the southeastern quadrant of Uptown Charlotte contained a bustling neighborhood known as Brooklyn. It formed because of…