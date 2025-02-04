Mecklenburg commissioners like proposed changes to Brooklyn Village's first phase

Mecklenburg Commissioners Tuesday were generally supportive of a plan to redo the first phase of Brooklyn Village in Second Ward.

In a presentation to commissioners, The Peebles Corporation said it plans to build fewer apartments, but all of them would be considered affordable housing.

The original plan was to build 522 apartments, 55 of which would be affordable.

Peebles now plans to build 250 apartments — all of which would be affordable. Thirty percent of the units would be for people making 30% of the area median income, which is about $32,000 for a family of four.

The county would spend $2.5 million to support the project.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell said he was pleased at the opportunity to build so many affordable units in the heart of uptown.

Commissioner Elaine Powell, however, said she’s concerned that the $700 million project was first approved in 2016 and nothing has since been built. Peebles said last year that one reason for the delay is that it’s difficult to secure financing for apartments.

In response to Powell, Commissioner George Dunlap said Peebles made the changes at the request of commissioners.

“The reason they are here tonight is because some were so concerned about the delay, they wanted to see something go up and asked for a change,” Dunlap said.

If commissioners approve the new deal, the rest of the original Brooklyn Village agreement would stay the same. It calls for more apartments, offices and a hotel.