A new survey ranks Raleigh-Durham No. 1 and Charlotte No. 11 for expected growth in housing construction next year among the nation's 80 largest markets. Experts say it's being driven by a continued migration to the state.
A group of clergy and community leaders is urging city leaders to find a way to fund the proposed redevelopment of the Brookhill Village apartment complex to include affordable housing. The city council will get an update Monday night.
Charlotte officials have again rejected funding to redevelop the run-down Brookhill Village apartment complex off South Tryon Street. The project's developer warns time is running out to redevelop the 70-year-old apartments with affordable housing.
As many as 40 million renters nationwide have fallen behind on their rent and faced the threat of eviction this year. For now, a Sept. 1 order from the Centers for Disease Control makes it harder for property owners to kick out tenants who are suffering financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it's not a guarantee against evictions.
Charlotte voters are being asked to approve another $50 million in bonds for affordable housing this fall. Those public investments have gotten most of…
Despite years of public and private efforts, the number of affordable housing units is continuing to decline in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, even as…
The group Heal Charlotte was founded after the police shooting of Keith Scott in 2016 to improve police-community relations. This year, it's been helping…
North Carolina tenant advocates are welcoming a surprise federal order announced Tuesday that halts all eviction proceedings nationwide until the end of…
The move could prevent millions of evictions that housing advocates warn are looming as people who have lost work run out of money. Landlord groups want to know who will pay for the lost rent.
Charlotte homeless services organization Roof Above is getting into the apartment business with the purchase of a 341-unit complex in east Charlotte. The…