Enterprise Community Partners and the City of Charlotte announce inaugural faith based organization cohort

Charlotte has announced the first group of faith based organizations joining the city’s affordable housing development program.

The city of Charlotte and Enterprise Community Partners have chosen 12 faith-based organizations for the Faith in Housing Charlotte cohort. The effort gives churches and other groups training and funding to turn underused land they already own into affordable housing.

The city is contributing about $430,000 to the program. Officials say it could eventually create as many as 600 affordable homes. Among the participants are First United Methodist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.

Warren Wooten with the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Division says working with the city and Enterprise will help the faith partners move projects forward.

Enterprise in the city are gonna bring in a lot of experts to really walk them through processes and help them understand and be educated on all of this so that they can make the best decisions that they can for their faith community with the goal of housing coming out of the ground shortly after they get done with the cohort process.

Wooten says the 12 organizations have different development goals ranging from family-sized rental homes to senior housing and mixed-use developments.

A full list of organization selected for the cohort:

Faith Memorial CDC

First United Methodist Church

Kingdom Harvest Bibleway Church

Kinship Plot, Inc

New Bethel Church of God in Christ

New Hope Baptist Church

Northside Church of Christ

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

St. Mark's United Methodist Church

Steele Creek Church of Charlotte

The Church of the Power of God/La Iglesia del Poder De Dios

The Park Ministries, Inc.

