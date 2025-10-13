On the ballot: Mecklenburg's transit referendum

As early voting begins later this week, voters in Mecklenburg County will have the option to approve raising the sales tax rate from 7.25% to 8.25%, which could generate $19.4 billion over 30 years for various transit projects.

The text on the ballot will ask voters whether they are for or against: "One percent (1%) local sales and use taxes, in addition to the current local sales and use taxes, to be used only for roadway systems and public transportation systems."

While transportation improvements across the area are something leaders and residents can get behind, there are differences in how to get it done and disagreements that the current plan is the best way to move forward.

In a recent opinion piece published on our site, Shannon Binns of Sustain Charlotte considers the referendum a “once-in-a-generation chance” for Charlotteans to act on the future of transportation by voting “yes.” Binns argues it as an investment in economic competitiveness and growth , an option that promotes safe road travel, curtails congestion and more.

In contrast, another opinion piece published near the same time by Robert Dawkins of Action NC urges voters to vote “no,” arguing corporate and local government interests to helping employees get to work and bringing people back uptown “on the back of the taxpayers,” rather than addressing residents’ needs like affordable housing or community investment.

We examine both sides of the debate and context for what voters should know about the referendum before heading to the polls.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, politics reporter, WFAE

David Howard, former chief ceputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and former Charlotte City Council member

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, commissioner, District 6, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners