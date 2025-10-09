Opinion: Why Charlotte needs the transportation sales tax now

Every day, 157 people move to the Charlotte region. That’s 157 more cars on our roads, 157 more drivers in rush hour, 157 more families depending on a transportation system that’s already stretched thin. If we don’t act now, the congestion we feel today will only get worse — much worse.

This November, voters have a once-in-a-generation chance to change that trajectory by approving a one-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation. Forty percent of the funding would go toward road safety, sidewalks, and bike lanes; 40 percent toward rail transit; and 20 percent toward buses and microtransit. In short: It’s a balanced plan that invests in every corner of our community, no matter how you get around.

The question before us is simple: Do we want to keep falling behind, or do we want to build a transportation system that keeps up with our growth and strengthens our economy, health and quality of life?

An investment in economic growth and competitiveness

Charlotte’s ability to attract and retain businesses has always depended on infrastructure. Just as the airport helped make us a banking hub, a strong transportation network is essential for the next era of growth.

Reliable connections for workers and employers. Companies want assurance that employees can get to work efficiently — not stuck in traffic or forced to move farther from jobs because of high housing costs.

Freight and logistics. Congestion already slows deliveries and increases costs for businesses. Road improvements funded by this tax will make freight movement safer and more efficient.

National competitiveness. Cities like Denver, Austin and Seattle have all invested heavily in rail and transit. If we don’t, Charlotte risks being left behind when companies decide where to locate.

Investing in transit isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity for a region adding the equivalent of a small city every year.

Images courtesy of Sustain Charlotte Supporters of a “YES” vote say approving the referendum would mean less traffic congestion (left) and more options for transit, walking and biking (right).

A safer city for everyone

The most sobering number in this debate isn’t dollars — it’s lives. So far this year, 43 Charlotte residents have been killed by cars, and 74 more have been seriously injured. These are our neighbors, friends and family members.

Forty percent of the referendum funding will go toward making streets safer: redesigning intersections, adding crosswalks and bike lanes, calming traffic and ensuring that drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists can all share the road without tragedy.

For business leaders, this matters too. Safe, walkable streets attract customers, boost property values and strengthen local economies.

Cleaner air and better health

Transportation is Charlotte’s largest source of climate pollution. Expanding rail, bus and bike options will give residents alternatives to driving, reducing emissions that fuel the climate crisis.

But the benefits are also immediate and local:

Cleaner air means fewer asthma attacks and hospital visits.

Walkable, bikeable communities encourage active living and reduce rates of chronic diseases.

Safer, healthier streets make Charlotte more attractive to families and employers alike.

This plan aligns economic growth with environmental stewardship.

Expanding access and opportunity

Charlotte has long struggled with inequity, especially in transportation. Many residents — particularly in lower-income communities — lack reliable, affordable ways to get to work, school, or healthcare.

This plan:

Expands bus service and microtransit, providing better options in underserved neighborhoods.

Invests in sidewalks so people aren’t forced to walk in dangerous conditions.

Connects residents across the city to jobs and opportunity through rail extensions.

A world-class city should provide world-class mobility for everyone, not just those who can afford a car.

Addressing congestion

Let’s be clear: We can’t build our way out of congestion by adding lanes. Decades of evidence show that more lanes simply fill up with more cars. The only proven way to reduce congestion long-term is to give people more choices: fast trains, frequent buses, safe bike routes and walkable streets.

Approving this sales tax referendum is the only path to giving people those choices at scale. Without it, we consign ourselves to gridlock.

Why this plan deserves your support

We’ve heard skepticism: “Can Charlotte really deliver?” That’s fair.

But predicting the future is impossible — unexpected changes are part of life. Economic downturns, pandemics and shifting federal priorities will always shape outcomes. What matters is that we keep moving forward, not let the past paralyze our future. The truth is:

The funding is balanced. It invests in roads, transit, sidewalks, and buses — not one at the expense of the others.

The timing is urgent. Growth isn’t waiting. Every day we delay, congestion worsens, and lives are at risk.

The opportunity is historic. Federal funding is available now to match our investment. If we don’t step up, we leave billions on the table and lose years we can’t get back.

Charlotte has a choice: double down on the same patterns that created congestion and inequity, or seize this chance to build a safer, healthier and more competitive city.

On Nov. 4, let’s vote yes on the transportation sales tax — not just for ourselves, but for the Charlotte we want to leave to future generations.