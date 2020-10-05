-
Hoping it will help jump start negotiations on North Carolina’s budget, state senators are offering major concessions to the House. But they want…
-
Just how North Carolina’s sales tax revenue will be distributed remains an open question, and a major stumbling block for House and Senate negotiators…
-
North Carolina Senate leaders are gearing up for another budget battle with their counterparts in the state House and Governor Pat McCrory, even before…
-
Monday should be fun for fans of politics and numbers. North Carolina's Senate is due to release its budget. It will be the second piece of major economic…
-
What happened to Adam Smith? The 24-year-old man died last week after apparently being hit with a blunt object. With little information to go on,…
-
In an hour-long interview with WFAE’s Charlotte Talks Monday, Governor Pat McCrory lashed out at Republican lawmakers in Raleigh for what he sees as bad…
-
Governor Pat McCrory was Monday's guest on Charlotte Talks. The interview comes at a time when the Republican governor is at odds with state lawmakers,…
-
Governor Pat McCrory has now made it clear, he is against a Senate plan to redistribute sales taxes. And he’s looking for allies in that fight.It was…
-
North Carolina legislative leaders are pushing for a significant change in how sales taxes are distributed.Currently, 75 percent of all sales tax…
-
Mecklenburg County voters did not approve a quarter cent sales tax that would have gone mostly to raise CMS employee pay. Sixty-one percent of voters…