2025 Charlotte Municipal Election

The Charlotte Mayor serves a two-year term and presides over City Council meetings. Themayor casts tie-breaking votes and represents the city at events and ceremonies such as MeckDec Day. The incumbent, Vi Lyles, is running for her fifth term. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Terrie Donovan and Libertarian Rob Yates in the general election.
Charlotte voters select four at-large council members. Charlotte registered voter mix is 39% Democrat and 19% Republican. The four winners of the Democratic primary will face two Republicans, Edwin Peacock and Misun Kim, in the general election.
District 1 covers some of uptown and extends east to Plaza Midwood and Noda. Of registered voters in the district, 45% are Democrat and 13% are Republican. The winner of the primary will win the election, as there is no Republican challenger.
District 4 includes the northeastern most part of the Interstate 485 loop and includes the area around UNC Charlotte. Forty-nine percent of registered voters are Democrats and 11% are Republicans. This district also has one of the largest minority populations; 49% of its registered voters are black. The winner of this race will win the election, as there is no Republican challenger.
District 5 is in east Charlotte and stretches from Independence Boulevard to Interstate 485, just north of Mint Hill. Forty-eight percent of its registered voters are Democrat and 13% are Republican. Additionally, 42% of District 5’s voters are black. The winner of this primary will win the election as there is no Republican challenger in this race.
District 3 includes much of western Charlotte, including the airport and Steele Creek. Forty-seven percent of registered voters are Democrat and 14% are Republican. This district is a heavily minority district; 42% of its registered voters are black. The winner of this race will face Republican James Bowers in the general election.
District 6 is in south Charlotte and covers the area around South Park Mall. District 6 has one of the highest percentages of registered Republicans in the city and this is expected to be a competitive race in both the primary and general election. Of Mecklenburg County’s 155,000 registered Republican voters, 25,000 are in District 6. The winner of this primary will face Democrat Kimberly Owens in the general election.