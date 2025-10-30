Local News Roundup: Government shutdown impacts SNAP, airport; Scott Brooks murder trial begins; CMS has new AI policy

In North Carolina, 1.4 million people, including more than 143,000 in Mecklenburg County, could face losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits amid the federal government shutdown, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has not received the required funds to issue November payments on schedule. Other federal shutdown impacts are being felt at the airport as air traffic controllers received their first zero-dollar paycheck.

Meanwhile, the trial began for two men accused of shooting and killing Scott Brooks in 2019 while he was opening his sandwich shop, Brooks’ Sandwich House, in NoDa. Jury selection continues in a case that could be hard to seat given the extensive coverage over the years. Also, more details have been released regarding the violent crime spree that shook the city last week, ending in a police chase and apparent shootout.

Also this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a policy regarding staff and student use of artificial intelligence . The policy encourages AI use, with exceptions and expectations laid out.

And in sports, Charlotte FC faces a must-win match this weekend on the road after losing its first best-of-three games against New York City. The Carolina Panthers head out on the road too this weekend, with Bryce Young returning to practice and looking promising to play on Sunday. The Panthers faced a dominating loss 40 to 9 against the Buffalo Bills in his absence.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter