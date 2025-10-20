Meet Krista Bokhari, the Republican candidate for Charlotte City Council District 6

District 6, which covers south Charlotte, including areas around South Park Mall, is expected to be the most competitive race in the upcoming general election for Charlotte City Council.

The district has one of the highest percentages of registered Republicans in the city and Republican Krista Bokhari is looking to maintain GOP control of the seat as she takes on Democrat Kimberly Owens.

The seat on council was left vacant when Tariq Bokhari, husband of Krista, resigned to take a role in the Trump administration, which he has since left. A tie vote between council members over who to fill the seat, Krista Bokhari or veteran politician Edwin Peacock, was broken with Mayor Vi Lyles choosing Peacock. Peacock is now vying for an At-Large seat on council.

Krista Bokhari previously ran for N.C. House in 2024. She is a marketing director and volunteered as constituent services coordinator for District 6 residents for the last 8 years, according to the Charlotte Observer . Her platform includes bringing “balance and accountability” to council, including improving public safety and transit, and supporting job growth and higher wages. According to her campaign website , she seeks to be “the voice of Republicans, independent, and common-sense Democrats tired of the chaos.”

Last week on Charlotte Talks, Kimberly Owens told Mike Collins why she wants the job representing District 6. On this episode, we ask the same of Krista Bokhari. We will learn more about the candidate and her thoughts on “the chaos” her campaign mentions.

GUEST:

Krista Bokhari, Republican candidate for District 6 for Charlotte City Council