Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Meet Kimberly Owens, the democratic candidate for Charlotte City Council District 6

By Sarah Delia
Published October 12, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT
Meet Kimberly Owens, the democratic candidate for District 6
Courtesy of Kimberly Owens
Meet Kimberly Owens, the democratic candidate for District 6

Program note: WFAE also reached out to candidate Krista Bokhari several times inviting her on today’s program. We did not hear back from her before our deadline. The invitation remains open and we hope to hear from her before the election.

We turn to the city’s most competitive race — a seat to represent District 6 on Charlotte City Council.

The District 6 seat, which represents south Charlotte, became vacant when Tariq Bokhari resigned in April. Bokhari left for a job in the federal government and the council appointed former member Edwin Peacock III to fulfill the rest of Bokhari’s term. Peacock decided to run for an at-large seat, which creates another vacancy for District 6.

Republican Krista Bokhari and Democrat Kimberly Owens will face each other in the upcoming general election on Nov. 4.

Today, we hear from District 6 candidate Kimberly Owens. Owens has been practicing law in Charlotte since 1994 and has called Charlotte home for more than 30 years. All three of her children attended the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. She’s chaired nonprofit boards including RAIN and the Havens. Her priorities include accessible transit, public safety and sustainability.

This is Owens' first time running for office, so on this Charlotte Talks, we ask why she wants the job and what her thoughts are on city transparency.

GUEST:

Kimberly Owens, Democratic candidate for District 6 for Charlotte City Council

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
