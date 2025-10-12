Meet Kimberly Owens, the democratic candidate for Charlotte City Council District 6

Program note: WFAE also reached out to candidate Krista Bokhari several times inviting her on today’s program. We did not hear back from her before our deadline. The invitation remains open and we hope to hear from her before the election.

We turn to the city’s most competitive race — a seat to represent District 6 on Charlotte City Council.

The District 6 seat, which represents south Charlotte, became vacant when Tariq Bokhari resigned in April. Bokhari left for a job in the federal government and the council appointed former member Edwin Peacock III to fulfill the rest of Bokhari’s term. Peacock decided to run for an at-large seat, which creates another vacancy for District 6.

Republican Krista Bokhari and Democrat Kimberly Owens will face each other in the upcoming general election on Nov. 4.

Today, we hear from District 6 candidate Kimberly Owens. Owens has been practicing law in Charlotte since 1994 and has called Charlotte home for more than 30 years. All three of her children attended the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. She’s chaired nonprofit boards including RAIN and the Havens. Her priorities include accessible transit, public safety and sustainability.

This is Owens' first time running for office, so on this Charlotte Talks, we ask why she wants the job and what her thoughts are on city transparency.

GUEST:

Kimberly Owens, Democratic candidate for District 6 for Charlotte City Council