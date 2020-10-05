Tariq Bokhari

-
In the last week, the Charlotte city attorney has said he will send ethics complaints against three City Council members to outside investigators. But…
The Charlotte City Council took a step Monday night towards moving from two-year terms to four-year terms.Council members voted 8-3 to place an item on…
Charlotte's city councilors are continuing to weigh whether to support the city's bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.Charlotte and Las…
There's been lots of talk about the wave of young members joining the Charlotte City Council. They're already veering away from business as usual - when…