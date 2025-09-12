NC Auditor: Charlotte 'doesn’t share our interest in being open and transparent'

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Republican state auditor Dave Boliek on Friday criticized Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and city leadership for their response to his review of a $305,000 financial settlement paid to police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Boilek launched the review this summer after the city refused to release any part of the settlement reached earlier this year with the police chief. The City Council voted to pay Jennings $305,000 to head off a potential lawsuit over threatening text messages he had received from former City Council member Tariq Bokhari in 2024.

Days after he announced he would be investigating, Jennings agreed to make the $305,000 agreement public.

In this report, Boliek agreed that much of the settlement could be interpreted as part of Jennings’ personnel file, and thus not subject to disclosure. That was the city’s position.

But he said, “At a minimum, the amount paid to an employee as a result of a settlement agreement is public information and should be entered into [the City’s] minutes as soon as possible.”

Interim Charlotte City Attorney Anthony Fox had argued that none of a settlement with an employee can be disclosed to the public, unless the employee agrees to make it public.

In a response letter to Boliek, Mayor Vi Lyles said the city’s position was that it had done nothing wrong. She said that “Charlotte is in compliance with the state’s open records and open meetings laws,” though she said the city would review Boliek’s recommendations about disclosing financial terms.

The mayor’s response appears to have upset the auditor.

In a news release, Boliek wrote: “This is the people’s money, and it shouldn’t be kept behind closed doors. Our report brought transparency to the City of Charlotte. However, as shown in the mayor’s response, City leadership doesn’t share our interest in being open and transparent about spending the people’s money.”

Jennings is retiring at the end of 2025. The city is currently searching for his replacement. Fox is also leaving and the City Council is planning to hire a new city attorney.