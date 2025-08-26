At-Large Charlotte City Council

Charlotte voters select four at-large council members. Charlotte registered voter mix is 39% Democrat and 19% Republican. The four winners of the Democratic primary will face two Republicans, Edwin Peacock and Misun Kim, in the general election.

Charlottenc.gov Dimple Ajmera

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: At-Large City Council Member (2017 – Present); Candidate for NC Treasurer in 2020; Appointed to Charlotte City Council for District 5 in 2017 to complete Rep. John Autry's term.

Occupation: Previously worked in investment management at Yardi and strategic program management at TIAA

Age: ~36

Description: Ajmera is vying for her fifth term on the city council, and her policy platform focuses on equitable access to safety, infrastructure, housing and opportunity. She advocates for public safety measures that transcend geographic disparities in Charlotte, arguing that “safety should not depend on your Zip code.” She also believes in investing in sustainable infrastructure and climate resilience, championing the adoption of the bipartisan Strategic Energy Action Plan–the city's first-ever framework to transition to a low carbon future. Her housing platform emphasizes expanding affordable housing access, and she also champions inclusive economic development that brings jobs and innovation to underserved communities. She does support the current transit referendum but says that it should include “a focus on the communities who need it most.” She says she is endorsed by former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl and former Charlotte mayor Harvey Gantt.

Other personal: Ajmera immigrated to the United States at age 16. As a working mother, she cleaned hotel rooms to support herself through college. She earned a B.S. in accounting from the University of Southern California. She was recognized as one of The Mecklenburg Times’ 50 Most Influential Women in Mecklenburg County and the Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. Ajmera was the first Asian-American and youngest woman to be elected to City Council.

https://www.brittforclt.com/ Matt Britt

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Marketing manager at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist; former marketing strategist at Atrium Health; adjunct professor at Davidson-Davie Community College

Age: ~47

Description: Britt’s campaign emphasizes adaptive and values-driven leadership in response to Charlotte’s rapid growth. He advocates for citywide solutions to shared challenges, particularly in transportation, housing, and equitable opportunity. He proposes a proactive approach to urban development that is collaborative and argues that the city council should make changes intentionally, rather than reacting to changes in Charlotte.

Other personal: Britt holds a B.A. in communications from UNC Wilmington and an MBA from UNC Greensboro.

Roderick Davis

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None; Has run unsuccessfully for NC Senate in the past.

Occupation: Founder of two nonprofit organizations—The Citizens of the United States, Inc. and LGBT Citizen Helpers (The Election Hub was unable to find a functioning website or public record of activity for either.)

Age: ~41

Description: Policy platform not detailed. According to a dated Facebook page, it appears that Davis’ goal is to bring awareness of the injustices and inequality that's growing in the United States.

Other personal: The Election Hub was unable to find information about Davis but according to Ballotpedia, he is a lifelong Charlotte resident who attended Olympic High School and has taken online coursework through South University, Virginia College, and North Central University.

https://www.willstheway.org/ Will Holley

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Founder and owner of Holley Contracting

Description: Holley presents a platform centered on transparency, sustainable development, and equitable governance. He advocates for a more unified Charlotte through inclusive public engagement and data-informed planning. His core priorities include improving public safety, addressing the city’s housing and infrastructure needs with an emphasis on long-term sustainability, and ensuring all citizens have access to the resources required for a good quality of life.

Other personal: Holley was born and raised in rural Gates County, N.C., and moved to Charlotte in 2008.

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None.

Occupation: Lockhart is a transportation professional and serves as executive director of The Network for Empowering Women & Men Everywhere Incorporated (The N.E.W. M.E. Inc.). Lockhart also worked with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections for 20 years.

Description: Lockhart supports a citywide ordinance to ban vape shops and dispensaries within a mile of any school and pulling Charlotte out of the Transit Governance Interlocal Agreement if a new structured agreement cannot be constructed. He opposes the proposed Mecklenburg County transit tax, arguing that it is “not equitable for Charlotte,” given that nearby towns, such as Pineville and Huntersville, will reap more of the benefits while Charlotte bears the primary tax burden. He argues that the measure is a “Band-Aid” for Charlotteans.

Other personal: Lockhart is a native Charlottean, having graduated from West Charlotte High School and Central Piedmont Community College.

https://www.charlottenc.gov LaWana Mayfield

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Charlotte City Council At Large (2022–Present); District 3 (2011–2019)

Occupation: Founder of Inspyred Creatives LLC; has worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, American Red Cross, and the Meck Justice Project

Age: 55

Description: Mayfield's platform is rooted in grassroots advocacy and community-based solutions. She championed the “Faith in Housing” initiative, which leverages church property for affordable housing, and initiated the TLCbyCLT rehabilitation program. She has promoted major development projects such as the Goodwill Opportunity Campus and Charlotte Premium Outlets, which she credits with generating local jobs. She also spearheaded job fairs targeting youth and airport workers. Her approach to homelessness in Charlotte combines housing with mental health and vocational services. She said in an interview with the Charlotte Ledger during the 2023 election that Charlotte has become segregated and the success of the city hasn’t been evenly distributed. She describes herself as an "ACTIVIST [sic]" having worked under leaders and learned about community organizing. Regarding the transit referendum, she says she is “questioning the benefits to our most vulnerable residents before making my decision.” She is endorsed by Meck Dems. On the council, Mayfield is known for speaking her mind.

Other personal: Mayfield is Charlotte’s first openly LGBTQ+ citywide official. She studied construction management and community organizing and earned two associate degrees from Central Piedmont Community College. Mayfield received endorsements from the Victory Fund, Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council and LGBTQ Meck Dems so far.

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Charlotte City Council At Large (2015-2021; 2022- Present); District 2 (1999-2013)

Occupation: Director of Business Development at McFarland Construction; former president of the National League of Cities; Trustee at N.C. Central University

Age: 63

Description: Mitchell’s platform addresses housing, economic mobility and public safety through targeted programs. He proposes developing a rent assistance voucher system and using city-owned land to support affordable housing development, especially along transit corridors. In economic policy, he advocates for funding women-owned businesses, start-ups, and “Corridors of Opportunity” initiatives. In public safety, Mitchell promotes increased support for community-based violence prevention nonprofits, neighborhood-driven police station placement, and comprehensive police training in implicit bias and de-escalation tactics. He stepped down from the council in 2021 because he acquired an ownership interest in a city construction contractor, R.J. Leeper Construction, but he won election again in 2022, and that issue appears to be resolved. He supports the current transit referendum but also says that the plan must better service underserved communities.. Mitchell often refers to himself as Charlotte’s biggest cheerleader, and he tends to support recommendations from city staff and often votes with the council’s majority coalition.

Other personal: Mitchell is a third-generation Charlottean and graduated from West Charlotte High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from N.C. Central University. He is married to astronaut Joan Higginbotham, the third African-American woman to travel to space, and is the father of two adult women.

https://winwithwatlington.com/ Victoria Watlington

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Charlotte City Council, District 3 (2019-2023), At-Large (2023–Present)

Occupation: Former Technology and Innovation Leader at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Trane Technologies

Age: ~38

Description: Watlington’s campaign emphasizes systems-level thinking in city planning. Her priorities include creating safe and stable neighborhoods, fostering inclusive community engagement, and ensuring equitable access to opportunity through economic mobility. She focuses on connecting the city via strategic mobility plans, infrastructure upgrades, and investments that reflect local community input. In May, Watlington recently claimed there was a “brazen disregard for dissenting opinions and the rule of law” during a closed session meeting in which council members authorized a settlement with Charlotte chief of police Johnny Jennings. Mayor Vi Lyles, joined by several other council members, objected to the allegations, prompting Watlington to soften her language saying she wanted the city to conduct itself with “truth, transparency, respect and authenticity.” Watlington is in a bloc of council members who are generally more skeptical of city initiatives and development projects than the council majority.

Other personal: Watlington holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida, an MS in Industrial Management from UNC Charlotte, and a PhD in Systems Engineering from UNC Charlotte. She was recognized in 2019 as one of the 50 Most Influential Women by the Mecklenburg Times and one of the 40 Under 40 by the Charlotte Business Journal.

https://www.nyforcharlotte.com/ Namrata (N.Y.) Yadav

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Executive in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Bank of America; previously worked in Human Resources at Bank of America and trained Indian call center employees for General Electric

Age: 45

Description: Yadav’s campaign focuses on participatory governance, economic inclusion, and institutional accountability. She seeks to “amplify voices” through community forums and policy processes that encourage public engagement. She supports workforce development, affordable housing, and future-proof infrastructure planning. Additionally, she emphasizes public safety through system reform, accountability, and transparency. She told The Election Hub, “Charlotte deserves leaders who can cut through dysfunction, listen to all voices, and get real results.” She would like voters to consider her because she is “a fresh voice with a track record of action, collaboration, and results.”

Other personal: Yadav immigrated to the U.S. in 2004 and is a working parent. She holds a Master’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the Illinois Institute of Technology. She was named to the "Chicago 40 Under 40" list.

This is republished with permission from the Charlotte Ledger/Election Hub.