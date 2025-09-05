What to know before heading to the polls for North Carolina's 2025 municipal elections

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Early voting for the Mecklenburg County primary election is underway. WFAE has created this FAQ to answer questions voters have ahead of Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Sept. 9, and the general election in November.

What are the different election dates and what do they mean?

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

A primary election determines which candidate from each political party will appear on the general election ballot. Voters must choose the ballot of their registered political party — Democratic or Republican — and vote for their preferred candidates on that ballot.

Unaffiliated voters can choose either the Democratic or Republican ballot — although since there’s only one Republican primary this year, in Charlotte City Council District 6, if you don’t live in District 6, you’ll have to vote in the Democratic primary. The purpose of the primary is to narrow the field to one candidate per party for each race.

Mecklenburg County is one of three counties that hold their municipal primaries in September. Other counties in North Carolina, including Wake and Guilford counties, will hold their primary for the municipal primaries in October.

If needed, Mecklenburg County will hold a second primary election day, also known as a runoff election. This occurs in partisan races if no candidate receives a majority of votes. If this happens, polls will re-open for early voting Sept. 18 through Oct. 4. The second primary election day, if needed, will be on Oct. 7.

Early voting for the general municipal election in Mecklenburg County will begin from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

How do I know if I am eligible to vote in a municipal election?

In North Carolina, to vote in a municipal election, a voter must be registered to vote and reside in the municipality for more than 30 days before the general election day. (That deadline has passed for the primary election on Sept. 9)

The deadline to register to vote is 25 days prior to the General Election Day.

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Mecklenburg County residents who aren’t registered must do so by Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. to be eligible to vote in the municipal election.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online or in-person at your local N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, or by mail. Click here to learn more about how to complete your voter registration mail-in application.

What methods can I use to vote?

In Mecklenburg County, you can vote early in person, by mail via an absentee ballot, or in person on Election Day. Not all municipalities offer an absentee ballot voting option. Click here to see if your county offers a mail in ballot option.

How do I submit an absentee ballot?

North Carolina voters must first request an absentee ballot online via the NC Absentee Portal or fill out the North Carolina Absentee Request Form on paper and submit it to the county board of elections by mail or in person.

To find your county's board of elections, click here .

I have questions about mail-in voting. What information is available?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has created an extensive FAQ page , which answers common questions regarding absentee voting. There are also detailed instructions provided on this page , walking voters step by step on how to vote by mail.

How do I find my polling place on Election Day? Where do I vote on Election Day?

To find your Election Day polling place, click here , type in your address and click submit. After you click submit, your Election Day polling place appears on the top left-hand corner of the page.

What do I need to bring to be able to vote?

In North Carolina, voters will be asked to show a valid photo ID. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID present with them at the polling place or a copy of their photo ID with their mailed in envelope (if voting via absentee ballot), they can fill out an ID exception form .

What is an eligible photo ID, and how can I get one?

In North Carolina, voters must present a photo ID at the polls to cast their ballot. An example of a valid photo ID is a North Carolinas driver's license.

To learn more about other forms of acceptable photo ID, visit BringItNC.gov .

If a voter does not have a valid photo ID, the State Board of Elections can issue them a free voter photo ID card. To receive an eligible photo ID, a registered voter can go to their county board of elections and all they will need to do is provide their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number via a request form.

Once they do this, the voter will have their photo taken. Typically, the ID can be issued the same day. However, sometimes the county board of elections may need to get the required information and then mail the ID form to you or have you pick it up from the county board of elections when it is ready. This free photo ID will include your name, date of birth, registration number and will be eligible for 10 years from the date it is issued.

Where can I find my county board of elections office?

To find your county board of elections office, click here and type your county name in the search bar.

What is a provisional ballot?

A provisional ballot is issued to voters when there are questions about their eligibility to vote or if they do not present a valid photo ID at the polls. After a provisional ballot is cast, election officials temporarily hold it while they verify the voter’s eligibility. The county board of elections then reviews the information and determines whether the ballot is valid. The results of the election are not finalized until all eligible provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted. In North Carolina, no voter should be turned away or denied the opportunity to vote using a provisional ballot.

How do I know who is on my ballot?

To check to see who is on your ballot, you can log into your voter search by typing in your first, last name and date of birth. Once you have found your voter history, you will click on your name and scroll down to the tab that says “Your Sample Ballot(s).” There should be a sample ballot available for you to look at and check to see who is on your ballot.

Palmer Magri / WFAE Voting signs displayed outside of University City Library.

How can I vote early?

Early voting for the Primary Election on Sept. 9 is underway in Forsyth, Lee and Mecklenburg County.

People registered to vote in Mecklenburg County can vote at any of the nine early voting polling places in the county.

Polls for early voting close Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. in Mecklenburg County.

When will polls be open on Election Day?

In Mecklenburg County, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Nov. 4.

Can I have someone drive and assist me at the polls?

Yes, under North Carolina law , all voters can receive assistance with voting from a family member.

Voters with specific disabilities or additional needs can receive assistance from people not related to them to assist them in the voting process (except for their employer or a representative of their union). Voters who fall under this rule include those who are illiterate, have a disability, lack English proficiency, or are blind.

Voters can ask for help at the polling place and explain to the chief judge of the polling place why they need assistance. The voter must point out who is assisting them and that person must be approved by the judge.

People assisting voters can not influence the voter's selection, reveal how the person voted, or take notes on what is happening in the voting booth.

Who can use curbside voting?

For those unable to enter the polling place even with assistance because of age or a disability, curbside voting is available. To learn more about curbside voting, click here .

What technology is used at the polls?

Technology used at polling sites varies by county. In Mecklenburg County, voters make their selection on a touchscreen and receive a printed, paper ballot with their vote, which they then take to a scanner to be read and recorded. You can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to learn more.

Can I take photos at the polls?

Voters cannot take photos while filling out the ballot and casting their vote. Phones or electronic devices may be used to access candidate information, but people can not take photos of their ballot or use their devices to communicate with anyone. A post-voting selfie is just fine, however: Voters can take photos outside of the polling places after they cast their ballot with the “I Voted” stickers.