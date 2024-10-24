Dispelling common myths and misconceptions about voting in North Carolina

Early voting continues through 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. As of Thursday, more than two million people headed to the polls in North Carolina to cast their ballot. Still, there are concerns and misconceptions about the election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has compiled a list of key topics and concerns they heard from voters during the first few days of early voting.

Below are answers to questions related to those topics.

Do I need to bring a Photo ID?

In North Carolina, voters must present a photo ID at the polls to cast their ballot in the election.

To learn more about the acceptable photo IDs, visit BringItNC.gov . Click here to learn more about voter ID information in the state.

What is an auxiliary bin and what is it used for?

You might notice bins attached to every ballot scanner or tabulator at voting sites. Auxiliary bins are used when there is a problem with the ballot scanner/tabulator. If there is a problem with a ballot scanner/tabulator, voters place their ballot in the auxiliary bin. Once the issue is resolved, poll workers will insert the ballots from the bin into the scanner. Auxiliary bins are used as a safeguard across the country.

Is it legal for poll workers to write on ballots?

In North Carolina, it is legal and required by law for poll workers to write on ballots . This will not invalidate the vote, something the board says is a common misconception. Election officials typically write an identifying number on ballots for voters who vote early or through an absentee ballot. This ensures the ballot is retrieved. In some counties, officials may also need to write the voter's precinct on the ballot for sorting purposes.

Does the method that I use to vote matter?

Votes will count regardless if a person casts an absentee ballot, votes early, or on Election Day.

Do I need to vote for a candidate in every race on the ballot for my vote to count?

Leaving a vote blank in one race will not invalidate any other races someone casts a vote for. People can leave as many races blank as they choose or vote on all races on the ballot.

Can I take selfies at the polls?

In North Carolina, it is illegal to take a selfie or photograph with the ballot. Voters can use devices in the voting booth to access candidate information, but they can not take photos of their ballot or use their devices to communicate with anyone. The North Carolina Board of Elections encourages people to take photographs after casting a ballot with the “I Voted” stickers and at selfie stations outside of the polling place.

Can I share a voting booth with anyone?

Spouses can vote in the same voting booth if they request to do so. It should be the decision of both voters if they would like to vote together. Poll workers should not encourage spouses to vote together.

Can I vote if I have not voted in a while?

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, a voter with an inactive registration status is still a registered voter.

If a county board of election has not had contact with a voter for two federal election cycles and if they did not vote during that time, the voter will be sent a letter to confirm their mailing address. The voter has 30 days to return this letter. If it is not returned or is undeliverable a voter's status will be changed to inactive.

If a voter with an inactive registration heads to the polls, they will confirm or update their address with the help of a poll worker. Under the law, they must also show an acceptable form of photo ID .

If an inactive voter does not contact the county board of elections for another two federal election cycles, their registration status will be removed and they will have to re-register.

Can campaigners pass out candidate information at the polls?

Campaigners can pass out flyers and candidate information at the polls if they are standing outside the buffer zone , which is marked at every voting site. Voters should report campaigners to an election official if they are within the buffer zone or become aggressive.

What do poll workers do?

Election officials/ poll workers ensure voters cast their vote securely. They are not allowed to discuss candidates with voters.

Who can use curbside voting?

For those unable to enter the polling place even with assistance because of age or a disability, curbside voting is available. To learn more about curbside voting, click here .

Will there be lines at polling places?

The North Carolina Board of Elections recommends wearing comfortable shoes, dressing for the weather, bringing a chair, snacks and water when heading to the polls. There will be lines at different times at polling places during early voting and on Election Day. Typically the lines at voting sites are the longest right at the beginning and end of the early voting period. There are also wait time trackers in some counties where people can check how long waits are at the polls.

Counties with wait time trackers include Cabarrus, Buncombe, Wake, Durham, Orange Forsyth and Guilford.