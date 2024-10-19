2024 Election Misinformation and Disinformation

-
Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told NPR that election officials across the U.S. have made big improvements to bolster both physical and cyber security.
-
The 2024 election season is here. As we’re waiting to learn the final results, it can be easy to be duped by false or misleading information. Here are four tips to help you avoid spreading election related misinformation.
-
The Spanish-language radio network Radio Campesina reaches millions of Latino voters, including in Arizona. It recently launched a campaign to fight false information ahead of this year's election.
-
Latinos are more likely to rely on social media for news, where claims are less likely to be verified. Now, researchers and fact-checkers are trying to close the gap.
-
Experts say a right-wing campaign has cast efforts to combat rumors and conspiracy theories as censorship. As a result, they say, the tools to tamp down on election falsehoods have been scaled back.
-
Meta's new social network Threads now has millions of users, but it's yet to outline policies around election misinformation. This has voting rights groups worried.