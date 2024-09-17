Look Up Your Ballot Information(Reload the page if you don't see the lookup.)
N.C. CANDIDATES
Candidate information compiled by the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Mecklenburg County General Election November 2024
North Carolina Judicial Voter Guide
The information for each candidate was provided by the candidat to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
LATEST ELECTION NEWS
-
Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Thursday released an 80-second video in which he preemptively denied a negative report by CNN. Robinson also said he’s not dropping out of the race for governor.
-
Allison Riggs, a Democrat, was appointed to the N.C. Supreme Court by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2023. She is running against Republican Jefferson Griffin.
-
The elections director of Mecklenburg County speaks to WFAE as his staff prepares to send out thousands of absentee ballots next week. The N.C. ballots were supposed to hit the mail two weeks ago, but were delayed as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sued to get his name taken off of them.
-
Ryan Wesley Routh, who previously lived in Greensboro, was convicted of weapons charges and other crimes in North Carolina.
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections says it will start sending absentee ballots to military and overseas citizens on Sept. 20 — one day before the federal deadline. Absentee ballots will start going out to other North Carolina voters on Sept. 24.
-
The N.C. Supreme Court is the highest court in North Carolina where Republicans currently hold a 5-to-2 majority. This year, incumbent Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, will face Republican Court of Appeals Judge Jefferson Griffin.
-
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Charlotte on Thursday. It was her first campaign event after Tuesday's debate, and reflects how the Democrats believe they can keep North Carolina in play and win the state this year.
-
Around 15% of Mecklenburg County’s population is Latino, but only three Latinos hold the approximately 120 elected offices that represent the county. This coming election won’t change that much.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers to expect major delays Thursday afternoon into the evening due to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. She's expected to hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum at around 4:30 pm Thursday.
-
From the economy to immigration and abortion, NPR looks at what the candidates said and adds context.
-
After Taylor Swift posted on Instagram after the presidential debate, saying she was voting for Kamala Harris, her link to Vote.gov garnered 13 times as much engagement as the site typically sees.
-
Local police say they've seen no evidence of crimes against pets alleged by Vance and GOP allies. The claims appear to have been spread by a neo-Nazi group before gaining a wider audience online.