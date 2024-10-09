Candidate Profiles Election 2024
This is part of a collection of articles and discussions from WFAE’s 2024 Voters and Election Guide. Go to https://www.wfae.org/voters to view the full guide.
With Roy Cooper term-limited, North Carolina will get a new governor in 2024. After easy victories in the primaries, Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Mark Robinson are the major party candidates seeking to become the state’s 76th governor.
The office of lieutenant governor in North Carolina doesn't come with much power, but it's often a stepping stone for leaders who eventually run for governor.
One of the down ballot races in North Carolina gaining national attention this year is the contest for state superintendent. Democrat Mo Green and Republican Michele Morrow are both political newcomers, and their politics couldn't be further apart.
North Carolina’s attorney general is a key – and powerful – position in the state. In addition to being the state’s top lawyer, it’s also been a launch pad to the governor’s office. Two congressmen, Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Jeff Jackson, are vying for the seat.
Elaine Marshall has been the Secretary of State for North Carolina since 1997, serving under five different governors. Challenging the longtime incumbent Democrat for a seat of the Council of State is Chad Brown, a Republican, a former small-town mayor, and a former baseball player.
While you might assume incorrectly that the Office of State Treasurer is where tax revenue gets processed, it’s actually a key position that oversees pension fund investments for state retirees and manages the state employees’ healthcare plan.
With long-time state auditor Beth Wood resigning after misusing state vehicles and crashing one of them, her appointed replacement is vying for a full term in a race full of issues ranging from the DMV to DEI. Incumbent Democrat Jessica Holmes faces Republican Dave Boliek.
Longtime incumbent Steve Troxler is again seeking reelection to an office he’s held for two decades. Democrat Sarah Taber is challenging him. Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry, and while the Agriculture Commissioner doesn’t generate frequent headlines, the job is crucial to the state’s economy.
Mike Causey is seeking a third term but faces a challenge from Natasha Marcus. Both candidates agree that in the wake of the flooding in western North Carolina, more homeowners need to have access to flood insurance – and often the mapping and data used to make coverage decisions are outdated or inaccurate.
Of the seven Council of State races in North Carolina in 2024, just two incumbents have declared that they will seek re-election.