Cabarrus County 2024 General Assembly Races

N.C. House District 73 is central and northeastern Cabarrus County. There are nearly 60,000 registered voters in District 73. Of that total, 30% are registered Democrats, 33% are registered Republicans and 36% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams is seeking her second term. In 2020, approximately 44,000 voters cast ballots for the presidential election. At that time, 53% voted for Trump and 45% voted for Biden.