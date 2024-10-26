Cabarrus County 2024 General Assembly Races

-
N.C. House District 83 includes the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County and southwestern corner of Rowan County. District 83 is 24% Democrat, 41% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. The seat is held by Kevin Crutchfield who ran for District 82 and lost in the primary.
N.C. House District 73 is central and northeastern Cabarrus County. There are nearly 60,000 registered voters in District 73. Of that total, 30% are registered Democrats, 33% are registered Republicans and 36% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams is seeking her second term. In 2020, approximately 44,000 voters cast ballots for the presidential election. At that time, 53% voted for Trump and 45% voted for Biden.
N.C. Senate District 35 includes the 5% percent of Cabarrus County’s population (almost 11,000 residents) who live along the Cabarrus County border that is adjacent to Mecklenburg County. It is 22% Democrat, 41% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Todd Johnson is seeking his fourth term.
N.C. Senate District 34 includes most of Cabarrus County, except for 11,000 residents who live along the southwestern Cabarrus border with Mecklenburg County (that section is in District 35). District 34 is 29% Democrat, 34% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Paul Newton is seeking his fifth term.