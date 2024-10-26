Cabarrus County N.C. House District 73
N.C. House District 73 is central and northeastern Cabarrus County. There are nearly 60,000 registered voters in District 73. Of that total, 30% are registered Democrats, 33% are registered Republicans and 36% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams is seeking her second term. In 2020, approximately 44,000 voters cast ballots for the presidential election. At that time, 53% voted for Trump and 45% voted for Biden.
Almond is a controller by occupation. On his website, he cites the following issues of importance to him: government overreach (no mandated vaccines); pro-2nd Amendment; lower taxes; pro-military and law enforcement; pro-life; pro-voter IDs; pro-build-a-wall; support for special education; term limits; anti-critical race theory; anti-gender mutilation hormone therapy for minors. He is endorsed by controversial former N.C. house member Larry Pittman, who is now running for Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Charlotte. (Age ~30s)
Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams
Stanton-Williams is the incumbent and has served for one term. She is a nurse by training and is currently a “director of outpatient and community care management.” The key issues on her website are providing basics for education, supporting good paying jobs, providing accessible healthcare, and supporting infrastructure improvements. In her term as representative, she sponsored a bill to raise teacher salaries and a reproductive rights bill that sought to prevent tracking of individuals buying emergency contraception and enabling N.C. women to seek out-of-state abortions. (Age ~46)