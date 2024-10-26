Cabarrus County N.C. House District 73

N.C. House District 73 is central and northeastern Cabarrus County. There are nearly 60,000 registered voters in District 73. Of that total, 30% are registered Democrats, 33% are registered Republicans and 36% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams is seeking her second term. In 2020, approximately 44,000 voters cast ballots for the presidential election. At that time, 53% voted for Trump and 45% voted for Biden.

Republican Jonathan Almond

Almond is a controller by occupation. On his website, he cites the following issues of importance to him: government overreach (no mandated vaccines); pro-2nd Amendment; lower taxes; pro-military and law enforcement; pro-life; pro-voter IDs; pro-build-a-wall; support for special education; term limits; anti-critical race theory; anti-gender mutilation hormone therapy for minors. He is endorsed by controversial former N.C. house member Larry Pittman, who is now running for Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Charlotte. (Age ~30s)

Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams