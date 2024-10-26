© 2024 WFAE

Cabarrus County N.C. House District 83

WFAE
Published October 26, 2024

N.C. House District 83 includes the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County and southwestern corner of Rowan County. District 83 is 24% Democrat, 41% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. The seat is held by Kevin Crutchfield who ran for District 82 and lost in the primary. 

Republican Grant Campbell

Campbell is a physician and military veteran. On his website, Campbell cites the following as issues of importance: education (parental empowerment, workforce-ready grants, school choice, more teacher compensation); economic development; crime and public safety (support law enforcement, tax relief for first responders); veterans (tax relief); healthcare (opioid treatment for first time offenders); pro-2nd Amendment. He has a bachelor’s and MD from UNC Chapel Hill. (Age ~50s)

Democrat Joanne Chesley

Chesley has been a faculty member at Elon University and has served in a number of administrative roles in higher education. She says that she "believes strongly that our state legislators alongside local governments must work harder to make housing, childcare and medical care more affordable and accessible for those who are financially burdened." She says she also wants to protect school budgets, make schools safe and have honest history lessons. She holds a bachelor's from Virginia State University and a doctorate in education from UNC Chapel Hill. (Age ~67)
