Cabarrus County: N.C. Senate District 34
N.C. Senate District 34 includes most of Cabarrus County, except for 11,000 residents who live along the southwestern Cabarrus border with Mecklenburg County (that section is in District 35). District 34 is 29% Democrat, 34% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Paul Newton is seeking his fifth term.
Libertarian Thomas B. Hill
Hill appears to have graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 1984 and has been involved in a number of political campaigns. He previously ran for the county Soil and Water Conservation board in the 2022 election. (Age ~58)
Newton is the incumbent state senator who has served four terms. He was a former Duke Energy executive. In the most recent legislative session, he sponsored a bill that broadened the definition of “clean energy” to include nuclear energy. On his website, he says he supports lower taxes, school choice and smaller government. (Age ~64)
Sexton-Lewter is a director at a non-profit that supports families affected by incarceration, and she was a public health educator at UNC Greensboro prior to that. She wants to increase funding for education, affordable housing, mental health services and transportation improvements. She also wants to promote sustainable and renewable energy sources. In an email to The Ledger, she said, “I will work to protect women's access to abortion and reproductive care; and secure public dollars for public education.” She holds a bachelor's from the State University of New York, Oneonta and a Ph.D. from N.C. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She is the mother of three and lives in Kannapolis. (Age 53)