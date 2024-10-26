Cabarrus County: N.C. Senate District 34

N.C. Senate District 34 includes most of Cabarrus County, except for 11,000 residents who live along the southwestern Cabarrus border with Mecklenburg County (that section is in District 35). District 34 is 29% Democrat, 34% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Paul Newton is seeking his fifth term.

Libertarian Thomas B. Hill

Hill appears to have graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 1984 and has been involved in a number of political campaigns . He previously ran for the county Soil and Water Conservation board in the 2022 election. (Age ~58)

Republican Paul Newton

Newton is the incumbent state senator who has served four terms. He was a former Duke Energy executive. In the most recent legislative session, he sponsored a bill that broadened the definition of “clean energy” to include nuclear energy . On his website, he says he supports lower taxes, school choice and smaller government. (Age ~64)

Democrat Kim Sexton-Lewter