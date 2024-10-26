Cabarrus County N.C. Senate District 35

N.C. Senate District 35 includes the 5% percent of Cabarrus County’s population (almost 11,000 residents) who live along the Cabarrus County border that is adjacent to Mecklenburg County. It is 22% Democrat, 41% Republican and 37% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Todd Johnson is seeking his fourth term.

Republican Todd Johnson

Johnson has been the incumbent since 2018 and the owner of an insurance company in Monroe, N.C.. He says he holds conservative values, wants to cut taxes, improve infrastructure and reduce wasteful spending. He has a B.A. from UNC Chapel Hill. (Age ~46)

Democrat Robin Mann

Mann is a real estate agent and educator for the N.C. Real Estate Commission. There is little other information online about why she is running or her political background. She appears to have graduated from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg. (Age ~50s)