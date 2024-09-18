Mecklenburg County 2024 Federal races

-
Each congressional district represents a population of 745,000. U.S. House District 12 comprises the middle of Mecklenburg County. It has the following breakdown of registered voters: 48% Democrat, 15% Republican and 35% unaffiliated. Incumbent Democrat Alma Adams has served five terms and won by a margin of 25 percentage points in 2022. Common Cause NC believes that the district leans Democrat by 48 percentage points in this election.
N.C. House District 14 contains the western border and southwestern border of Mecklenburg County. It has no incumbent, as Democrat Jeff Jackson is running for attorney general after the General Assembly changed the district’s boundaries. The race pits Republican Tim Moore, the speaker of the N.C. House, against Democrat Pam Genant, a former nurse and Army officer. District 14 is composed of western Mecklenburg County and Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Burke Counties, and part of Polk County. Common Cause NC believes it skews Republican by 16 percentage points. According to the NC Legislature website, voter registrations in the district split as follows: 29% Democrat, 35% Republican, 36% unaffiliated.