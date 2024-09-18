Mecklenburg County 2024 Federal races

N.C. House District 14 contains the western border and southwestern border of Mecklenburg County. It has no incumbent, as Democrat Jeff Jackson is running for attorney general after the General Assembly changed the district’s boundaries. The race pits Republican Tim Moore, the speaker of the N.C. House, against Democrat Pam Genant, a former nurse and Army officer. District 14 is composed of western Mecklenburg County and Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Burke Counties, and part of Polk County. Common Cause NC believes it skews Republican by 16 percentage points. According to the NC Legislature website, voter registrations in the district split as follows: 29% Democrat, 35% Republican, 36% unaffiliated.