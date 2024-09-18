Mecklenburg County: U.S. House District 14

N.C. House District 14 contains the western border and southwestern border of Mecklenburg County. It has no incumbent, as Democrat Jeff Jackson is running for attorney general after the General Assembly changed the district’s boundaries. The race pits Republican Tim Moore, the speaker of the N.C. House, against Democrat Pam Genant, a former nurse and Army officer. District 14 is composed of western Mecklenburg County and Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Burke Counties, and part of Polk County. Common Cause NC believes it skews Republican by 16 percentage points. According to the NC Legislature website, voter registrations in the district split as follows: 29% Democrat, 35% Republican, 36% unaffiliated.

Democrat Pam Genant

Genant is a former nurse and Army officer who served during the Gulf War. On her website, she talks about the importance of family farms, taxing billionaires, expanding health care coverage and supporting a strong national defense. In an email to The Ledger, she says that though gerrymandering created “a district created by and for Tim Moore to divide us,” she would like to “fight to give everyone a shot at the American dream.” She is a resident of Burke County (in the Hickory area, northwest of Mecklenburg County) and was the chair of the Burke County Democratic Party for six years. She is the mother of two grown sons and ran against incumbent Patrick McHenry in 2022 for the District 10 house seat (she won 27% of that vote). (Age 57)

Republican Tim Moore