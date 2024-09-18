Mecklenburg County: U.S. House District 12

Each congressional district represents a population of 745,000. U.S. House District 12 comprises the middle of Mecklenburg County. It has the following breakdown of registered voters: 48% Democrat, 15% Republican and 35% unaffiliated. Incumbent Democrat Alma Adams has served five terms and won by a margin of 25 percentage points in 2022. Common Cause NC believes that the district leans Democrat by 48 percentage points in this election.

Democrat Alma Adams

Adams is a longtime local politician, having served in the U.S. House since 2014. She was in the General Assembly and Greensboro City Council prior to that. Her key issues are standing up for women (i.e. pro-choice, pro-privacy, equality in healthcare and pay), improving public and higher education, especially HBCUs, and improving healthcare, especially healthcare for black women. She also supports the expansion of Medicaid and a single-payer system. She is an educator and received her bachelor’s degree from N.C. A&T and a Ph.D. in art education from Ohio State. (Age 78)

Republican Addul Ali

On his website, Ali cites upward economic mobility (“better paying jobs in technology and trades”), education (childhood literacy), community safety and securing the border. His website says he is the former chair of the Cabarrus County GOP. He appears to be the founder of a video production company and was a former sales manager at Red Ventures. He describes himself as a “veteran, family man, entrepreneur, and servant leader.” (~46)