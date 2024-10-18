-
N.C. Senate District 44 includes the northwest corner of Gaston County as well as all of Lincoln and Cleveland Counties. District 44 is 24% Democrat, 43% Republican and 32% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Ted Alexander is seeking a fourth term in the November general election.
N.C. Senate District 43 comprises nearly all of Gaston County except the northwest corner. District 43 is 27% Democrat, 38% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Brad Overcash is seeking his second term against challenger Corey Creech.
District 14 is currently represented by Democrat Jeff Jackson, who is running for N.C. attorney general. Common Cause NC believes the district skews Republican by 16 percentage points. According to the N.C. Legislature website, voter registrations in the district split as follows: 29% Democrat, 35% Republican, 36% unaffiliated. District 14 is comprised of western Mecklenburg County, Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Burke Counties, and part of Polk County.
N.C. House District 108 is in the northeastern part of Gaston County. N.C. State Board of Elections data has the district as 25% Democrat, 40% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican John Torbett is vying to be elected for his eighth term. Torbett was uncontested on the 2022 general election ballot.
N.C. House District 109 is in the southeastern section of Gaston County. According to the N.C. Board of Elections site, it is 28% Democrat, 37% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Donnie Loftis has served in the house for just over one term. Loftis won his last general election in 2022 by a margin of 22 percentage points.
District 110 has approximately 59,000 registered voters. Of those citizens, 32% are Democrat, 37% are Republican and 31% are unaffiliated voters. Incumbent Republican Kelly Hastings is running for his eighth term. Hastings was uncontested and had low turnouts during the 2022 and 2020 general elections.